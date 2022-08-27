Montgomery organization raising money to buy flags for fallen veterans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flags on veteran gravesites are becoming more costly for one Montgomery organization as they prepare for next spring.

The Townsend Detachment #920 Marine Corps League regularly recognizes fallen Marine veterans by placing new flags on gravesites each year.

“They may not have been killed in combat or anything like that, but they served their country,” said Commandant Mark Barnhart said. “They passed and we recognize them with flags on their graves.”

Every year around Memorial Day, Commandant Barnhart said a group goes out to Greenwood Cemetery to place fresh flags on the gravesites.

“We have a roster, we’ll assign teams out on a on a Saturday morning, seven o’clock,” he added.

The league typically collects funds in person, but Barnhart said COVID-19 has slowed down the cash flow since the places where they normally fundraise have closed.

“Those venues have closed since COVID came about,” Barnhart said. “We’ve just been struggling over the last couple of years and we’re very lean on funds.”

A U.S. flag costs $1.50 and a United States Marines Corp Flag costs $3.50.

“Cost is about $1,000 a year for Marine Corps flags, about 400 or 500 for the US flags, of course, prices are ever increasing,” Barnhart said.

Townsend Detachment #920 has gone virtual and started a GoFundMe in hopes to raise $5,000.

