Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery organization raising money to buy flags for fallen veterans

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flags on veteran gravesites are becoming more costly for one Montgomery organization as they prepare for next spring.

The Townsend Detachment #920 Marine Corps League regularly recognizes fallen Marine veterans by placing new flags on gravesites each year.

“They may not have been killed in combat or anything like that, but they served their country,” said Commandant Mark Barnhart said. “They passed and we recognize them with flags on their graves.”

Every year around Memorial Day, Commandant Barnhart said a group goes out to Greenwood Cemetery to place fresh flags on the gravesites.

“We have a roster, we’ll assign teams out on a on a Saturday morning, seven o’clock,” he added.

The league typically collects funds in person, but Barnhart said COVID-19 has slowed down the cash flow since the places where they normally fundraise have closed.

“Those venues have closed since COVID came about,” Barnhart said. “We’ve just been struggling over the last couple of years and we’re very lean on funds.”

A U.S. flag costs $1.50 and a United States Marines Corp Flag costs $3.50.

“Cost is about $1,000 a year for Marine Corps flags, about 400 or 500 for the US flags, of course, prices are ever increasing,” Barnhart said.

Townsend Detachment #920 has gone virtual and started a GoFundMe in hopes to raise $5,000.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and a second is injured following two related domestic incidents early...
Woman shot, man kills self in related domestic incidents, MPD says
Auburn AD Allen Greene. (Source: WBRC video)
‘I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived’: AD Allen Greene leaving Auburn
The body of a man who went missing on Lake Martin has been found, according to law enforcement.
Missing boater’s body found on Lake Martin
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
Summer P-EBT benefits in Alabama
Parents can start receiving grocery money from P-EBT

Latest News

When the pandemic hit, teacher Christian Lane wanted to do something productive. She found a...
Montgomery woman making smiles with yard art
Morning Smile: National Dog Day!
Morning Smile: National Dog Day!
American Red Cross Honors Gary Thomas for Saving Life
‘I noticed a big fireball’: Ashland man saves a life using his Red Cross training
Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer