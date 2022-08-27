Montgomery police locate missing 25-year-old woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have cancelled a missing person alert for a 25-year-old woman.

Saturday afternoon, police said Benisha Cheri McBride, 25, had been located. She was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday near the 500 block of Eastdale Road South.

No further details were released.

