Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police locate missing 25-year-old woman

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have cancelled a missing person alert for a 25-year-old woman.

Saturday afternoon, police said Benisha Cheri McBride, 25, had been located. She was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday near the 500 block of Eastdale Road South.

No further details were released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and a second is injured following two related domestic incidents early...
Woman shot, man kills self in related domestic incidents, MPD says
Summer P-EBT benefits in Alabama
Parents can start receiving grocery money from P-EBT
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
The body of a man who went missing on Lake Martin has been found, according to law enforcement.
Missing boater’s body found on Lake Martin
Auburn AD Allen Greene. (Source: WBRC video)
‘I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived’: AD Allen Greene leaving Auburn

Latest News

Townsend Detachment 920 Marine Corps League in Montgomery regularly recognizes fallen veterans.
Montgomery organization raising money to buy flags for fallen veterans
NASA prepares for launch Monday, “War Eagle” to join the ride
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items