Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Mother arrested after child found outside in heat, covered in feces

Authorities in Arizona report Cheyenne Finney has been arrested on one count of child abuse.
Authorities in Arizona report Cheyenne Finney has been arrested on one count of child abuse.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A mother in Arizona has been arrested after her son was found reportedly living in deplorable conditions.

Arizona’s Family reports 29-year-old Cheyenne Fenney was taken into custody on Thursday on a count of child abuse after police found her 2-year-old son outside, alone and covered in animal feces.

Police said they were called to the neighborhood regarding reports of a child walking outside unattended on a sidewalk.

Arriving officers said they found a 2-year-old boy, wearing only a diaper and pants, outside in temperatures that were about 102 degrees. Authorities noted that the boy was covered in what appeared to be animal feces from head to toe.

Witnesses told police the child was wandering around for over an hour before the boy’s mother came outside looking for him.

According to officers, they went to Fenney’s home to make contact with her when they found feces and urine throughout the house from five dogs and two cats living there.

Investigators said Fenney’s other child, an adult who also lives at the home, told them that Fenney leaves the boy to care for himself as she stays in her room all day until he comes home.

Police said the child was evaluated and given medical attention before being turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday...
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run
Alabama Marine Patrol
Missing boater search underway on Lake Martin
Alabama native Rodney Rushing's family is working with the U.S. Embassy in Belize and local...
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to...
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel
Montgomery police have charged John Hollon III in connection to a murder investigation.
Second arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

Latest News

Ann and John Kline
Woman who went viral for husband’s nursing home visits dies
Police in Kansas City said a truck failed to clear the Independence Avenue Bridge on Friday.
Semitrailer fails to clear bridge; city planning more signage for truckers, officials say
FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Woman who went viral for husband’s nursing home visits dies
Woman who went viral for husband’s nursing home visits dies
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an...
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference