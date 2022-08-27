Advertise
Woman who went viral for husband’s nursing home visits dies

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman who went viral during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic has died.

Ann and John Kline made headlines after they could not be in the same room due to strict safety rules at her Montgomery nursing home. John Kline visited his wife every day, where he would cheer her up through the window, even singing to her from outside her room.

The couple were separated for more than a year before the home’s COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.

Ann Kline died Tuesday at age 82, according to her obituary. Services will be on Sept. 1. Visitation will be in the Frazer Methodist Church parlor from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. with the celebration service in the main worship center at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be sent to Frazer in memory of Ann Kline.

