1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs.

Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area.

Authorities have not publicly released the identities of the victims or details about a possible suspect.

