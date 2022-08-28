Jacksonville State dominates Stephen F. Austin 42-17 in FCS Kickoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - College football has made its return with a matchup in Montgomery, Alabama. The FCS Kickoff, broadcast to the nation by ESPN, featured the Jacksonville State Gamecocks’ dominating performance over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The game kicked off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The SFA Lumberjacks made the first score of the game with 6:33 into the first quarter. Quarterback Trae Self made a 1-yard pass to wide receiver Darryle Simmons for a touchdown.

The Gamecocks weren’t far behind as running back Pat Jackson scored a 1-yard touchdown with just 1:30 left to play in the first quarter. After a successful field goal, the game tied 7-7.

The Lumberjacks soon reclaimed the lead with 13:47 left in the second quarter. Self threw a 50-yard pass to wide receiver Xavier Gipson for the touchdown.

The Gamecocks would make a comeback toward the end of the second quarter with QB Zion Webb making a 4-yard run for a touchdown, putting JSU up 21-17 at the half.

The Gamecocks remained in control in the third quarter of the game withg Webb scoring another touchdown with 8:10 left in the quarter, followed by his third TD of the game at the 4:49 mark.

The Gamecocks didn’t stop there. Linebacker Cole Fuller scored a fumble return touchdown. JSU greatly expanded its lead and left SFA scoreless in the third quarter.

Mother Nature stepped in shortly after the start of the fourth quarter, bringing rain and lightning that would initially prompt a weather delay and then ultimately an official end to the game at 7:19 p.m.

When it was over, the Gamecocks’ slow start had turned into a matchup in which it scored 35 unanswered points.

The dominating performance resulted in a 42-17 win over SFA, marking the start of historic Cramton Bowl’s 100th year and win No. 1 for debuting head coach Rich Rodriguez.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.