Man struck, killed on I-85 after car stalls, Montgomery police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a pedestrian killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85.

Police said they responded to the wreck around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor Road and Bell Road. There, they found a 2009 Nissan Maxima and a 2011 Kia Sorento.

The driver of the Nissan, 50-year-old Winston Crumbaugh, of Montgomery, got out of his stalled vehicle to determine mechanical issues and was hit, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said a passenger in the Nissan suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Kia was not injured.

No further information regarding the incident was released as police continue to investigate.

