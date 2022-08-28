Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Public Schools to begin series of town hall meetings

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will this week begin a series of town hall meetings with Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown.

The first of those meetings will be held Tuesday at Jefferson Davis High School. It’s scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. According to the school district, the superintendent will discuss his recently released 100-day plan.

The remainder of these town hall meetings are scheduled to be held over the next two months; however times have yet to be announced:

  • September 8 - LAMP High School
  • September 22 - Park Crossing High School
  • October 6 - Carver High School
  • October 20 - Lanier High School
  • October 27 - Lee High School

The district will livestream Tuesday’s meeting on its YouTube channel. Anyone with questions for the town hall can submit them here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer P-EBT benefits in Alabama
Parents can start receiving grocery money from P-EBT
Montgomery police locate missing 25-year-old woman
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
One person is dead and a second is injured following two related domestic incidents early...
Woman shot, man kills self in related domestic incidents, MPD says

Latest News

File image
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
5th annual 'Hog Days of Summer' wraps up in Montgomery
5th annual 'Hog Days of Summer' wraps up in Montgomery
13th annual 'All Macon County Day' festival held in Tuskegee
13th annual 'All Macon County Day' festival held in Tuskegee
Birthplace of late Congressman John Lewis now historic marker
Birthplace of late Congressman John Lewis now historic marker