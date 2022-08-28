MPS to begin series of town hall meetings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will this week begin a series of town hall meetings with Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown.

The first of those meetings will be held Tuesday at Jefferson Davis High School. It’s scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. According to the school district, the superintendent will discuss his recently released 100-day plan.

The remainder of these town hall meetings are scheduled to be held over the next two months; however times have yet to be announced:

September 8 - LAMP High School

September 22 - Park Crossing High School

October 6 - Carver High School

October 20 - Lanier High School

October 27 - Lee High School

The district will livestream Tuesday’s meeting on its YouTube channel. Anyone with questions for the town hall can submit them here.

