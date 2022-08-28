Advertise
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85.

According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

The identity of the victim and other details surrounding the crash have not been publicly released.

