Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that former Alabama running back Brian Robinson has been shot.
Garofolo says Robinson was the victim of an attempted robbery. He is reportedly in stable condition.
Robinson play for the Crimson Tide from 2017 to 2021, becoming the starter in his senior season. Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns, being named to the first team All-SEC team.
Robinson was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.