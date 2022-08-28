Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Two nabbed after trying to run over Ozark police officer, officers claim

Two nabbed after trying to run over Ozark police officer, officers claim
Two nabbed after trying to run over Ozark police officer, officers claim
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Two women found themselves behind bars after one tried to hit an officer with their vehicle, according to police.

Ozark police say on August 25 at about 2:00 a.m, T’Kia and Chazlin Williams were stopped for a traffic violation.

T’Kia Williams was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant. Nearly two hours later, Williams bonded out of the Dale County Jail.

Chazlin Williams, along with T’Kia approached an officer that pulled them over nearly striking with him with their vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Officers say the two got out of their vehicle and began hitting on the patrol vehicle. Both suspects fled from the scene after this encounter with officers.

Investigators say they managed to locate the vehicle again and pull them over. After stopping the vehicle, officers say T’Kia ran from the scene while Chazlin stayed in the vehicle where three kids happened to be in the backseat.

T’Kia Williams was located a day later in Pike County. The two were booked into the Dale County jail and face several charges.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer P-EBT benefits in Alabama
Parents can start receiving grocery money from P-EBT
Montgomery police locate missing 25-year-old woman
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
One person is dead and a second is injured following two related domestic incidents early...
Woman shot, man kills self in related domestic incidents, MPD says

Latest News

Before and After: Christopher Davis, of Montgomery, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just...
Montgomery man calls new cystic fibrosis treatment ‘miracle drug’
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting