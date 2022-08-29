4,000 converge on Montgomery for Air Force Info Tech And Cyberpower Convention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Convention kicked off Monday in Montgomery. Thousands of people are in the Capital City to learn about the latest technologies to help defend against cyber attacks and advanced persistent threats.

David Stickley, a former convention attendee who is now a vendor, says anything and everything regarding technology is represented at the convention.

He’s been attending the convention for 10 years and says events like this are crucial.

“It allows our customers to see things that they don’t normally do in their regular battle rhythm,” Stickley explained. “We have an opportunity for industry to come together with the customer and talk about the things that we can do, we can bring innovation to much of the mission space inside the Air Force, so this is a great opportunity to talk about how we make our Air Force better.”

Besides learning from the vendors, attendees will hear from multiple speakers and go through educational trainings.

With technology updating every 18 months, these types of conventions are important for those who attend, and for the city, also.

“This is honestly one of the largest events that we have in Montgomery,” said Charisse Stokes, president of Title IT Solutions. “It has an impact of over $1 million, probably close to $7 million, because we’re bringing in 4,000 attendees.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.