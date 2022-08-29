Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama draws in record number of tourists

Sentell says Alabama’s variety of attractions is drawing people to the state in record numbers....
Sentell says Alabama’s variety of attractions is drawing people to the state in record numbers. Even throughout the pandemic, tourism stayed strong.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From the mountains in North Alabama to the Gulf Coast, Alabama has a lot to offer.

“Alabama is blessed that we have such great landscape and parks around the state,” said State Tourism Director Lee Sentell.

Sentell says Alabama’s variety of attractions is drawing people to the state in record numbers. Even throughout the pandemic, tourism stayed strong.

“In 2020, we were in the top six states in the country for the least loss,” Sentell added.

The biggest attraction is the state’s beaches.

“I think it’s the combination of 32 miles of sugar white sand beaches, but it’s also that small town vibe, that southern hospitality,” said Kay Maghan with Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism.

Maghan is among the many tourism leaders from across Alabama attending the Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

“This is a great chance for tourism officials or people who work in tourism across the state to come together to really promote the state of Alabama,” Maghan said.

Sentell adds that promoting Alabama benefits the entire state no matter where tourists choose to visit.

“When people spend a night in the hotel, the first tax they pay is the 4% lodging, tax. Only one of those go to our industry, the other three go into the general fund. So tourists are now spending a billion dollars in taxes for state, local government,” he said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
File image
Man struck, killed on I-85 after car stalls, Montgomery police say
Montgomery police locate missing 25-year-old woman

Latest News

ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
ASU, Trenholm State Community College announce new partnership
ASU, Trenholm State Community College announce new partnership
NASA scrubs Artemis 1 launch after engine issues
NASA scrubs Artemis 1 launch after engine issues
The biannual trade-in event has seen 1.97 million car seats recycled since 2016, resulting in...
Target’s car seat trade-in event is coming back soon