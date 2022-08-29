Arrest made after man critically injured in Elmore County shooting

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is fighting for his life while another sits in jail on an assault charge following a Friday afternoon shooting, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.

The incident happened at a residence in the 3200 block of Highway 143, just north of the prison in Speigner, according to Franklin, and involved the victim, Deondrick Nolen, 22, and suspect, James Hayes, 23.

Nolen had come to the home to see his girlfriend, with whom he has a child, the sheriff said. The child was not home at the time, and Nolen reportedly sat and “smoked dope” with Hayes, whom the sheriff added lived there and was related to Nolen’s girlfriend.

At some point during the visit, Nolen and Hayes became involved in an argument that turned into a fight outside. It’s unclear what sparked the argument or what it specifically involved.

Franklin said Hayes went into the home, got a .22 caliber rifle loaded with 16 rounds, then came outside and ordered Nolen multiple times to leave. Hayes subsequently emptied the gun in Nolen’s direction, hitting him at least seven times.

Nolen was transported to a Montgomery hospital where he remains in critical condition, the sheriff confirmed.

Hayes was arrested on the scene and transported to the Elmore County Detention Facility where he’s being held on a bail of $60,000.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.