Countdown continues to Artemis I mission launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - The launch for Artemis I is almost here.
Artemis I will be the first integrated test of NASA’s Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center.
The SLS rocket is scheduled to launch during a two-hour window, opening at 7:33 a.m. this morning, from Launch Pad 39B.
The rocket and spacecraft have been at the launch pad since August 17 after a 10-hour ride from the Vehicle Assembly Building. Viewers can see the rocket and spacecraft on the NASA Kennedy YouTube channel, where it is being live-streamed.
Gina Benitez is live this morning from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center as Huntsville prepares for a packed watch party.
Liz Hurley spoke with NBC’s Lester holt last week about the Artemis I launch.
