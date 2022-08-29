A look inside Wetumpka Middle School’s wellness room

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - As thousands of students head back to school across the River Region, teachers and staff at Wetumpka Middle School have a new place to relax, refresh, and decompress.

This month, the school is opening the Wetumpka Middle School Wellness Room. The school’s principal, Loukisha Brooks, and its secretary Jessica Minter helped put it all together.

“When you think of all of the things that our teachers have been through in the last few years, we felt like we needed to give them somewhere where they can decompress,” Minter said. “My principal came up with the idea and tasked me with helping put it together and I jumped at the opportunity”.

For Jessica Minter, this was personal. Her grandmother, Pat Causey, taught at Wetumpka Middle School for years.

“My grandmother taught here a long, long time ago, so my uncles and aunts donated, my parents donated,” Minter said. “We have comfy chairs, massage chairs, books, soft lighting, music…it’s just a really nice space.”Someone nominated Minter for the Class Act Awar to thank her for all her work.

“I’m truly surprised and excited about all this,” she said, “I know this will be a really great place for our staff to be able to relax.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.