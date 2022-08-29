Advertise
Mobile man convicted of shooting clerk during robbery, faces automatic life sentence

Reginald Thadeous Blevins ... convicted of robbery, assault.
Reginald Thadeous Blevins ... convicted of robbery, assault.
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Monday took 24 minutes to convict a man of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault stemming from a holdup of a convenience store in 2020.

Reginald Thadeous Blevins, 38, of Mobile, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole because of his long criminal history.

According to testimony at trial, Blevins went into the CEFCO gas station on Spring Hill Avenue on Jan. 17, 2020, and tried to steal 12-packs of beer. During the course of that robbery, he shot a clerk who tried to block him from leaving with the beer. The defendant then fled, according to testimony.

Blevins also is serving a 17-year sentence on a felony murder charge after a judge revoked probation. In that case, he killed a man named Joey O’Brien.

Morgan said in a statement that the defendant’s testimony showed his had “absolutely no remorse for the terror he has caused” the victim in this and previous cases.

“While long overdue, Reginald Blevins is now no longer a threat to the citizens of Mobile County,” he wrote. “His revolving door of violent crime is now closed and locked. Yesterday’s trial displayed the violent and sinister nature of Reginald Blevins’ mind.”

Mobile County prosecutors presented evidence that Blevins previously had stolen beer from the same gas station and that he also stole beer from a Daphne store three days before the robbery and shooting.

The defendant’s formal sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 28.

Updated at 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2022, with additional comments from Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan.

---

