The numbers behind this very wet August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days.

Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that number may not sound that impressive. Put the average of 3.66″ next to it and all of a sudden it sounds pretty significant.

Montgomery is more than a half-foot above normal for rainfall this month. (WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery is more than six inches above normal for August and there are still a few days left to add to it. That 10.08″, by the way, is good for 3rd place on the list of wettest Augusts in Montgomery’s recorded history.

Only 1984 and 1974 saw wetter Augusts in Alabama’s capital city.

If we can get a shower or storm to move over the airport between now and Wednesday it’s possible that this August becomes the wettest. Montgomery only needs 0.36″ of rain to break the record for wettest August in recorded history. Showers and storms are unlikely today and Wednesday, but some are possible Tuesday.

August 2022 is the 3rd-wettest August in recorded history in Montgomery. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s not just Montgomery either. Most of Central Alabama has cashed in on a rather wet August. That is especially true for the western half of the region. Counties with well above normal rainfall totals this month include Autauga, Barbour, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, and Wilcox.

Parts of each of those counties have seen at least six inches of rain this month. Most of those counties have radar estimated rain totals of eight to as much as fifteen inches of rain this month! That’s what the magenta/pink color represents on the map below.

Total rainfall this month has reached 10-15" in many locations. (WSFA 12 News)

Like we always say in Alabama, though, not everyone sees the same amount of rain and thunderstorms. Look at some of the eastern and southeastern counties on the map above where the yellows and oranges are.

Those colors represent radar estimated rain totals of only two to five inches this month. That’s still a decent amount of rain, but it pales in comparison to what the counties I listed above have seen.

So is life in Alabama during the summer right?

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.