Suspect charged in July crash that left 2 injured in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in a July crash that left two people, including a child, injured in Montgomery.

According to court records, Lonnie Dwight Helms III is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a license.

Court records indicate the crash took place on July 13 around 1:30 p.m. Two officers attempted to stop Helms to question him about another investigation. Helms fled police and, during the process, struck multiple vehicles, including a White Ford F350. Two victims, including a juvenile, inside the Ford, suffered serious injuries.

Helms was also injured during the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment, court records added.

Helms was taken into custody on Friday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was placed under a $16,500 bail.

