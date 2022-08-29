Advertise
Suspect charged in July crash that left 2 injured in Montgomery

Lonnie Dwight Helms III is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to...
Lonnie Dwight Helms III is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a license.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in a July crash that left two people, including a child, injured in Montgomery.

According to court records, Lonnie Dwight Helms III is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a license.

Court records indicate the crash took place on July 13 around 1:30 p.m. Two officers attempted to stop Helms to question him about another investigation. Helms fled police and, during the process, struck multiple vehicles, including a White Ford F350. Two victims, including a juvenile, inside the Ford, suffered serious injuries.

Helms was also injured during the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment, court records added.

Helms was taken into custody on Friday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was placed under a $16,500 bail.

