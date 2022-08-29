Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

US says it’s reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

(Source: CNN, WPTV, Truth Social, Twitter, POOL)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday.

The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege.

A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida.

The Justice Department said in its filing that it would disclose more information later this week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
File image
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
Montgomery police locate missing 25-year-old woman

Latest News

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price.
Starbucks brings back the Pumpkin Spice Latte but at a higher price
FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers...
Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York
The numbers behind this very wet August
Authorities said the soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot...
Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries