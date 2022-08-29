A week of much lower rain chances!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-deserved drier week is ahead as August comes to a close and September gets underway. Limited to no rain will fall through Thursday before things a bit heading into Labor Day weekend.

Most days are dry this week, but Tuesday could bring a few storms. Friday will bring scattered showers and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

The reason we call the drier weather well-deserved is because August is running well above normal in the rainfall department for most of us. Montgomery, for example, is about a half-foot above normal for the month. Some areas are way above that!

Look for partly cloudy skies with a good helping of sunshine each day through Thursday. The chance of rain and storms is near 20% Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

It will feel like it's in the upper 90s and lower 100s Monday and Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Tuesday has a slightly better chance of rain and storms during the afternoon and early evening. Even that chance isn’t too high; around 30-40%.

High temperatures will continue to reach into the lower 90s thanks to the sunshine and relatively dry weather. Lower 90s are still considered normal for this time of year. With the mugginess we’ll have, heat index values will be near 100 degrees most afternoons this week -- especially today and tomorrow.

It will be muggy this week, but a slight dip in the mugginess is expected mid-week. (WSFA 12 News)

An uptick in rain and storm chances will occur Friday and this weekend. I know, I know...it’s a long holiday weekend. While there will almost certainly be scattered showers and storms around most of the weekend, there will be plenty of opportunity to get outside.

The weekend looks like a classic summertime pattern with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy with plenty of humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s.

