1 dead, 1 in custody after Friday Georgiana shooting

Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder
Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana police say one person is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting Friday night.

Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder.

According to Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler, the shooting happened at Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge on Highway 106. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from a gunshot wound.

Peagler did not release the victim’s identity or a possible motive.

Pate is being held in the Butler County Jail.

