2 Birmingham police officers injured in pursuit, 18-year-old suspect charged in case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm two officers were injured during a chase Monday evening that police say ended in the Collegeville neighborhood with the capture of two carjacking suspects.

UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained warrants for an arrest in connection to the carjacking investigation which occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the 1100 Block of Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard.

The suspect was identified as: Daquan Lamond Julius, (18), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Daquan Lamond Julius (Birmingham Police Department)

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, August 29, a north precinct officer spotted a Toyota 4Runner they say was taken Sunday night in the armed robbery.

Before the BPD officer could start a traffic stop, we’re told the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed.

Officers chased the vehicle from the 600 block of Graymont Avenue to the 3000 block of 29th Avenue North near the Collegeville entrance.

That’s when the vehicle collided into a concrete barrier.

Police say that’s when multiple suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers pursued the suspects and we’re told they took at least two male suspects into custody.

During the high speed chase and the foot pursuit that followed, two officers were injured.

Officials say an adult male officer suffered a pretty serious leg injury and was barely able to walk. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment.

A female officer also suffered what officials called a non-serious injury. She was taken to an area hospital by police vehicle for treatment.

Both officers have been discharged from the hospital and are at home recovering. The Birmingham Police Department’s Peer Support Unit was deployed and aided the officers.

Officials say multiple firearms and ski masks were recovered from the scene.

Birmingham Police Detectives presented information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained the following warrants: Robbery 1st Degree ($60,000 Bond) Receiving Stolen Property 2 nd Degree- ($15,000 Bond) Attempting to Elude- ($2,500). The suspect will be held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail under bonds totaling $77,500.

