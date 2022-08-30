Body found in Macon County, death investigation underway

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Macon County Tuesday.

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, the body was discovered in the area of Highway 29 North.

The body was located near the Little Texas community, according to Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee.

Brunson did not release the person’s identity.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.