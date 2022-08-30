Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports an Eclectic man has died one day after he was hit by a car in Elmore County.

ALEA says Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured while riding his bicycle on Alabama 9 Monday evening. Troopers say a Nissan Altima struck him near the 140 mile marker, approximately 14 miles south of Wetumpka, at about 6 p.m.

Butler was taken to Baptist Medical Center South. ALEA reports he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

