Department of Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference brings thousands to Montgomery

The conference’s purpose is to expose new waves of technology to top cyber security officials.
The conference's purpose is to expose new waves of technology to top cyber security officials.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of airmen and cyber leaders from around the world are in Montgomery this week attending the Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cpyberpower 2022 Conference at the Renaissance Hotel.

The conference’s purpose is to expose new waves of technology to top cyber security officials.

DAFITC is one of the primary tools for keeping Air Force and private industry cyber leaders and experts current on the latest concepts, strategies, technologies and capabilities in the military and civilian sectors. Those who attend will get firsthand insights from leading government and industry experts on what challenges America is facing in defense of the United States.

Department of Defense personnel, military retirees, government contractors and state employees are all attending the conference with more than 150 vendors.

This year’s theme is “A Resilient Digital Air and Space Force: Enabling Deterrence Through Cyber,” examining the ever-changing ways big data and emerging cyber technologies are reshaping the landscape we live.

