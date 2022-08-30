Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Despite 11 denials, John Lennon’s killer to appear in parole hearing

Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, is up for parole.
Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, is up for parole.(WYMT)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, is up for parole.

Officials said he is scheduled for a parole hearing sometime this week, Hawaii News Now reports.

Chapman was convicted more than 40 years ago of killing the famed Beatles member as he entered his luxury New York apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and has been denied parole 11 times.

Chapman was an out-of-work security guard from Hawaii with a history of mental illness.

In 2000, Chapman was eligible for parole the first time. It was denied. He was denied parole again every two years thereafter.

Every two years, Chapman has gone before a parole board to plead his case. And every time, they’ve determined he should not be freed.

The latest denial came in August 2020. He was denied release and given a hold for 24 months.

The Board of Parole now has two weeks to make a decision on whether or not to grant Chapman’s release.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
James Hayes is charged with first-degree assault of Deondrick Nolen, who was shot at least...
Arrest made after man critically injured in Elmore County shooting
File image
Man struck, killed on I-85 after car stalls, Montgomery police say
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
Left to Right- Andre Nesby Woods Jr., Cortavius jahmal Woods.
Woman dies in Union Springs shooting, 2 men charged

Latest News

FILE - The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by an engine problem. Managers said Tuesday...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket
FILE - In remarks initially billed as a crime-prevention speech, Biden seized on comments from...
Biden blasts ‘MAGA Republicans,’ ‘sickening’ attacks on FBI
Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
VIDEO: Parents concerned after man boards school bus, allegedly threatens students