Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. expected to play later this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teammates and coaches are sharing positive thoughts for Brian Robinson, Jr. The NFL rookie and former Crimson Tide running back was shot August 28 in an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said that he’s spoken to Robinson and that he is doing well after being shot twice in his lower extremities. Saban said doctors said he may even still play this season.

“B Rob is doing really, really well, I think he is doing well,” Saban said. “They think he may even be able to come back and play at some point this season, so we are hopeful for that.”

Washington Commander’s Head Coach Ron Rivera said the news from doctors is positive, but he’s not going to rush Robinson back on the field. “It’s just a matter of time before he’s back out here. There is no timeline, but as I said everything was very positive.”

Teammates just hope he recovers.

“I just started praying for him and his recovery not just physically but mentally,” Commander’s Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin said.

“You hear that news and you’re like ‘OK, this isn’t even football anymore, someone was shot’,” Commander’s Quarter Back Carson Wentz said. “I think everyone definitely feels for Brian and again, it is a wake up call that there are a lot of things in our world that are sad and unfortunate and things wrong in our society.”

Police said two suspects fled the scene and officers recovered a firearm nearby, but no arrests have been made. Police said Robinson fought attackers back.

