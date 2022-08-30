Gulf Shores man arrested for sexual abuse following incident outside of bar

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf shores police arrested a man and charged him with first-degree sex abuse.

45-year-old Daniel Crain was booked following an investigation that started early Sunday morning.

Officers got the call to come to Mud Bugs just before 3 a.m. Police said the call was for a report of sexual assault and a fight.

When they got there, they found the victim, an unidentified female unconscious in the parking lot. She was taken to the hospital.

Police said they believe the fight happened as a result of the sexual assault. And after talking to several people, they identified Crain as the suspect.

Detectives said they got a search warrant for a nearby tattoo and piercing shop, but it’s unknown why.

Crain was booked into the Baldwin County jail Monday morning. Police ask that you come forward if you have any information.

There’s no update on the victim’s condition.



