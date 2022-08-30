Here’s where September tropical systems usually form

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With a very quiet year thus far it may seem strange to think the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is about to arrive as the calendar flips to September on Thursday.

September is recognized as the peak month of hurricane season. September 10th is recognized as the peak date based on how previous seasons have gone. After that, things slowly head downward. Don’t let that fool you; October is still an historically active month.

The peak of hurricane season is upon us. (WSFA 12 News)

Both September and October have featured storms that will never be forgotten. For Alabama, the names Georges, Ivan, Opal, Sally, and Zeta will always be remembered a being destructive September or October storms.

Let’s focus on September since that’s the next month on the calendar.

Based on where past storms have formed and moved, we can easily see any tropical “hot spots” in the Atlantic Basin for September. Below is a map showing where named storms tend to occur during the 9th month of the year.

Areas where named storms are most likely to exist in September. (WSFA 12 News)

September sees more storms in the central and western parts of the Atlantic Ocean than anywhere else. It’s the month where many storms form way out in the middle of the ocean and then recurve before impacting the U.S.

There is, however, a zone in the Gulf of Mexico that sticks out. The central part of the Gulf of Mexico has been notorious for producing named storms in September that go on to affect parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. All parts of the Gulf are highlighted here, but that area is where activity occurs the most, historically speaking.

Two areas have a chance of developing into at least a tropical depression over the next 5 days. (WSFA 12 News)

Right on cue with September kicking off there are two areas out in the Atlantic being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for potential development. One is in the middle of the Atlantic and has a “high” chance of developing into at least a tropical depression. The other disturbance is in the far eastern Atlantic and currently has a “medium” chance of developing.

Both systems could get a name at some point in their lifespans. The next names on the list are Danielle and Earl.

