Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!

The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Then, before the game, there will be a pre-game block party on campus from noon until 4 p.m.

Kick-off for the big game is set for 5 p.m. Saturday.

To expedite fan entry and enhance safety, ASU says it will reinforce the entry points into the stadium during the Labor Day Classic football game. All patrons are subject to being searched by law enforcement. In addition, patrons will be directed to entrances where staffing and resources will be coordinated at the stadium’s main entrance.

