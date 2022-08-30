Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges in Auburn

Man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges in Auburn
Man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges in Auburn(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man on multiple charges including theft of property.

On Aug. 28, officers arrested 22-year-old Edward Dewayne Moore, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with theft of property second degree and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

The arrest stems from a theft that occurred on Aug. 28 - near the 2300 Block of Bent Creek Road. A victim reported that a suspect stole a wallet containing multiple debit/credit cards.

The victim reported that some of the stolen cards were used to make fraudulent purchases. Moore was developed as a suspect and after further investigation, he was arrested.

Moore was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
James Hayes is charged with first-degree assault of Deondrick Nolen, who was shot at least...
Arrest made after man critically injured in Elmore County shooting
File image
Man struck, killed on I-85 after car stalls, Montgomery police say
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
Montgomery resident Christopher Davis says his life has greatly improved now that his cystic...
Montgomery man calls new cystic fibrosis treatment ‘miracle drug’

Latest News

Left to Right- Andre Nesby Woods Jr., Cortavius jahmal Woods.
Woman dies in Union Springs shooting, 2 men charged
ASU Stadium
Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic
Areas where hurricanes are most likely to exist in September.
Here’s where September tropical systems usually form
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window