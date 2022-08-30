Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Marshall Co. death row inmate seeking new trial

Jessie Phillips is charged with capital murder in the death of his wife and unborn child.
Jessie Phillips is charged with capital murder in the death of his wife and unborn child.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man that was convicted of the double-murder of his ex-wife and their unborn child is in court Tuesday seeking a new trial. The man claims that his defense team’s lack of preparation and poor performance in the trial led to him being sentenced to death.

Jessie Phillips was convicted in 2012 of killing his ex-wife in 2009 at the Lakeside Carwash in Warrenton.

Investigators in the case said that the victim was sitting in a car with another person at the car wash when Phillips came up to the car and shot the woman in the head.

Phillips then got into his 2000 Ford Explorer and fled the scene but, within an hour he turned himself into the Albertville Police Department.

When Phillips’ case went to trial, it was the first case in Alabama that was classified under a new statute that involved the killing of a pregnant woman being considered a double homicide.

In 2012, Phillips was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to the death penalty.

In 2016, the Supreme Court Ruled that Phillips would stay on death row. Prior to that, the Supreme Court asked the court to resentence Phillips in 2015 and at that time he was resentenced to death.

Phillips filed a petition for relief to the circuit court of Marshall county. In his filing, Phillips argues that his defense attorney’s performance in the trial was deficient at all stages. Phillips argues that his legal counsel’s lack of preparation and poor performance at trial is what led to Phillips’ conviction.

A hearing for the 2019 motion is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Marshall County Courthouse.

Links to previous coverage:

Woman shot at Guntersville carwash; ex-husband charged

Man accused of killing wife, unborn child pleads not guilty

Jessie Phillips gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife

Marshall County man will remain on death row for killing pregnant wife

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hayes is charged with first-degree assault of Deondrick Nolen, who was shot at least...
Arrest made after man critically injured in Elmore County shooting
ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
File image
Man struck, killed on I-85 after car stalls, Montgomery police say
Alabama Power is offering a $200 rebate to customers who purchase a smart thermostat.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
Montgomery resident Christopher Davis says his life has greatly improved now that his cystic...
Montgomery man calls new cystic fibrosis treatment ‘miracle drug’

Latest News

Department of Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference brings thousands to...
Department of Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference brings thousands to Montgomery
DAFITC Conference brings thousands to Montgomery
DAFITC Conference brings thousands to Montgomery
The conference’s purpose is to expose new waves of technology to top cyber security officials.
Department of Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference brings thousands to Montgomery
On Sunday, one person died in Fairfield. It remains unclear how the fire started.
State fire marshal addresses recent fatal house fires