Scattered storms possible today, more dry weather to follow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today’s chance of rain and storms comes during the afternoon thanks to a cold front... as it pushes southward, we could see a small uptick in rain coverage, but it won’t be enough for everyone. A roughly 40% coverage means 60% of our area will likely stay dry as the boundary runs out of steam later this evening.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Then it’s back to nearly completely dry conditions for 48 hours.

Look for partly cloudy skies with a good helping of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. The chance of rain and storms is down to 10-20% each day.

Those with a chance of seeing a stray shower or storm will be the southernmost counties closer to the Florida Panhandle, while everyone else is dry.

Shower and storm chances are there today and again Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will continue to reach into the lower to even middle 90s thanks to the sunshine and relatively dry weather. Lower 90s are still considered normal for this time of year, so it’s not surprising that it’s still hot.

An uptick in rain and storm chances will occur Friday and this weekend as moisture returns to Alabama. As you make plans for your upcoming holiday weekend, know that there will certainly be scattered showers and storms around each day this weekend, but there will also be plenty of opportunities to get outside.

A dip in the mugginess is likely late Wednesday into Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

The weekend honestly looks like a classic summertime pattern with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms; coverage will be elevated by early September standards around 50-60%, but it won’t rain all weekend long.

When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy with plenty of humidity and temperatures generally topping out in the upper 80s.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.