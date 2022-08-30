September marks Campus Safety Awareness Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is National Campus Safety Awareness Month. As colleges and universities across the state are back in session, gender-based violence remains a public health and safety concern on college campuses.

As many students leave home and head off to college, experts say safety is important.

“You’ve got to know how to protect yourself and just be vigilant about when you’re walking on campus, said Marianalyn Colman, Montgomery County deputy district attorney.

A National Institute of Justice review recently found that a substantial number of students are sexually assaulted on campus, incoming freshmen are particularly at risk. Coleman says victims can suffer from long-term mental health effects.

“They’re engaging in binge drinking, taking drugs or overusing prescription drugs. And that leads to having mental health awareness issues that go to having depression, anxiety post-traumatic stress disorder,” said Coleman.

Coleman says you should never go alone and make sure someone always knows where you are. And if you are the victim of a crime on campus, it is important to report it.

“It’s so important that you’ve talked to your teens about what resources they have on campus. Talk to them about the local police, talk to them about the campus police. Let them know that if something happens or if they see something, say something,” said Coleman.

Coleman says Montgomery’s colleges and universities are committed to creating safe campuses. The Montgomery County district attorney’s office has partnered with them for training initiatives. If you’d like them to speak to your group, call 334-832-2550.

