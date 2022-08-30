Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

State fire marshal addresses recent fatal house fires

On Sunday, one person died in Fairfield. It remains unclear how the fire started.
On Sunday, one person died in Fairfield. It remains unclear how the fire started.(WBRC)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Caution tape and ashes remain a painful reminder of three people killed in two house fires, both of which happened in less than a week.

“Anytime somebody loses their life in something that’s frankly preventable, it’s tragic,” said State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen.

On Sunday, one person died in Fairfield. It remains unclear how the fire started, but video shows it spread throughout the home, leaving widespread damage.

Flames also engulfed a mobile home in Mobile County on Thursday, killing two little boys. Investigators say the mother ran inside to save them but was too late.

Both incidents have been under investigation by both the state fire marshal’s office and local officials.

The state fire marshal said both incidents appear accidental and were likely preventable.

“Is not intended to be critical of any of our families who have been affected by losses like this,” Pilgreen said.

On average, Alabama has about 91 fire deaths a year. The fire official reports around 70 so far this year, meaning more Alabamians could lose their lives if they are not cautious.

Combustible items like paper products, clothing and upholstered furniture should not be placed near anything that could lead to a fire. You should only use appliances as they are intended.

Smokers should always discard their products responsibly. You should also get a professional to fix electrical issues, as extension cords are meant to be temporary.

“We always assume it’s not going to happen to us, it happens to someone else,” Pilgreen said. “And that’s the way it is until it happens to us.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
File image
Man struck, killed on I-85 after car stalls, Montgomery police say
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
James Hayes is charged with first-degree assault of Deondrick Nolen, who was shot at least...
Arrest made after man critically injured in Elmore County shooting
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Latest News

Week 2 Fever Star Athlete of the Week nominees announced
Colleges and universities across the state are back in session. September is National Campus...
September is Campus Safety Awareness Month
The Greene County Health Dept. has 2,500 of the COVID-19 rapid test kits available...two in a...
Federal government ending free at-home COVID-19 tests
Thousands of people are in Montgomery as part of the Air Force Information Technology and...
4,000 converge on Montgomery for Air Force Info Tech And Cyberpower Convention