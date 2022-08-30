Storm chance today with more dry weather to follow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The well-deserved drier stretch of weather will continue through Thursday with the exception of some scattered showers and thunderstorms in spots today.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Today’s chance of rain and storms comes during the mid-afternoon and early evening as a cold front pushes in from the north. Even that chance isn’t too high; around 40-50%. Then it’s back to nearly completely dry conditions for 48 hours.

Look for partly cloudy skies with a good helping of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. The chance of rain and storms is down to 10-20% each day. Those with a chance of seeing a stray shower or storm will be the southernmost counties closer to the Florida Panhandle. Everyone else is dry with even a dip in the mugginess for Thursday!

Shower and storm chances are there today and again Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will continue to reach into the lower to even middle 90s thanks to the sunshine and relatively dry weather. Lower 90s are still considered normal for this time of year, so it’s not surprising that it’s still hot.

An uptick in rain and storm chances will occur Friday and this weekend as moisture returns to Alabama. I know, I know...it’s a long holiday weekend. While there will certainly be scattered showers and storms around each day this weekend, there will be opportunities to get outside.

A dip in the mugginess is likely late Wednesday into Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

The weekend honestly looks like a classic summertime pattern with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be elevated by early September standards around 50-60%, but it won’t rain all weekend long.

When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy with plenty of humidity and temperatures generally topping out in the upper 80s.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

