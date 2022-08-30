Woman dies in Union Springs shooting, 2 men charged

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police have charged two men after a shooting that left a woman dead Saturday.

Andre Nesby Woods Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, while Cortavius Jamal Woods is charged with felony murder.

According to Chief R.L. Felder, around 1:50 p.m. officers were called to the 100 block of North Prairie Street. When they arrived, officers found two people, Gigretta Lashaun Moore, 32, and Cortavius Jamal Woods, 23, had been injured in a shooting. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, but Moore died from her injuries.

Felder said Moore was a passenger inside a vehicle involved in the shooting. Cortavius Jamal Woods, the driver of the vehicle, was treated and released from the hospital before being charged.

Andre Nesby Woods Jr., who left the scene before police arrived, turned himself into the Macon County Jail. He has since been transferred to the Bullock County Jail.

No other details have been publically released.

