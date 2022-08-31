Advertise
9 Alabama aiports to share $18M in improvement grants

The DOT grants, totalling exactly $17,818,450, will allow for various improvements and infrastructure upgrades.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nine airports around Alabama will soon share approximately $18 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a statement released by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s office.

The DOT grants, totalling exactly $17,818,450, will allow for various improvements and infrastructure upgrades at the following airports:

  • Mobile International Airport - $6,762,732 to reconstruct an apron
  • Mobile International Airport - $940,000 to improve airport drainage and erosion control
  • Tuscaloosa National Airport - $4,213,116 to reconstruct an apron
  • Auburn University Regional Airport - $2,533,041 to construct, extend, and improve a safety area
  • Prattville Airport-Grouby Field - $1,425,182 to reconstruct an apron
  • Isbell Field Airport - $829,227 to reconstruct a taxilane
  • Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport - $456,716 to rehabilitate an apron
  • Chilton County Airport - $261,736 to extend a runway
  • Abbeville Municipal Airport - $236,700 to extend a runway
  • Enterprise Municipal Airport - $160,000 to extend a runway

“Alabama’s local and regional airports play a significant role in our state’s economy, and I am proud that FAA sees the value in supporting them,” Shelby said. “These improvements will go a long way toward increasing travel to and from Alabama and the overall safety of these airports.”

