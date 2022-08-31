ASU to battle Miles College in Labor Day Classic Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge the Miles College Golden Bears this weekend in a nationally televised season opener called the Labor Day Classic.

The Hornets beat the Golden Bears 14-13 when the two HBCUs met last September. ASU fans are encouraged to wear white to the game.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

TIME: 5 P.M. Central

LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN+

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.