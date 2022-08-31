Auburn to take on Mercer in season opener Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers will kick off their first game of the 2022 football season on Saturday against the Mercer Bears. This will be the first of a five-game home stand for the Tigers.

Head coach Bryan Harsin named T.J. Finley as the starting quarterback going into Saturday’s game. He battled for the starting job with Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon Robby Ashford.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

TIME: 6 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

WHERE TO WATCH: SEC Network+ and ESPN+

MORE INFORMATION: https://auburntige.rs/2022FBGameday

