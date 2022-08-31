Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Big discounts coming this holiday shopping season

Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.
Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can expect to find more discounts this year than in previous holiday shopping seasons.

Executives at Best Buy, Ulta, Gap and other top chains have said they are expecting a shopping season packed with deals.

Walmart said Tuesday it was offering more “rollbacks,” temporary price reductions on items, than in previous years and a wider array of toys for less than $50 and $25.

In addition to toys, shoppers will likely find discounts on clothing, televisions, beauty products, sporting goods and other items.

Other companies are also ramping up promotions to offer incentives to inflation-strained shoppers who might otherwise be priced out of holiday gifts, but it is unclear whether holiday discounts will be compelling enough to spur inflation-conscious shoppers to buy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right- Andre Nesby Woods Jr., Cortavius jahmal Woods.
Woman dies in Union Springs shooting, 2 men charged
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County
Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls- The Cheesecake Empori-Yum.
MGM Restaurant Week: Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls- The Cheesecake Empori-Yum
A Missouri man had the 18th birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way: “He just...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove on 18th birthday
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field