Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent at Tuesday’s town hall meeting.

“And I do get you been here for six weeks, but at $255,000, sir, I want to see some results,” one attendee said.

The room was full of people are asking the school leader critical questions. Some were about college readiness and others were about a perceived resource gap between traditional schools and magnet schools.

Superintendent Melvin Brown made it clear MPS is listening and intends to build more confidence with the public.

“We need to be frank,” Brown said. “We can’t eliminate that distrust overnight. It takes time, and I know they don’t know me, I don’t necessarily know them, which means we have to build those relationships.”

Following a series of fights at a recent football game, one parent asked about the importance of discipline on a school-wide level.

“My son tells me the hell he has to go through in the classroom with the noise, the chaos, and it ain’t just this year,” another parent said.

Brown stressed it is both the responsibility of the school system and parents to eliminate bad behavior.

“A lot of times a broad brush is painted to make them school issues. That’s not the case,” he said. “They’re societal issues, and we need to work together in order to alleviate that.”

More town halls are schedule over the coming weeks:

Sept. 8 - LAMP High School

Sept. 22 - Park Crossing High School

Oct. 6 - Carver High School

Oct. 20 - Lanier High School

Oct. 27 - Lee High School

