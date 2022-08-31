Faulkner set to take on Point in season opener Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will take on the Point Skyhawks in their second game of the 2022 football season. The Eagles will make the nearly 80-mile trip to Valley for the match.

The Eagles defeated the Skyhawks 45-14 in their most recent matchup last fall.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Ram Stadium, Valley

WHERE TO WATCH: Game is not available for on-air viewing.

