Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of...
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.(Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime.

Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon sentenced Aaron von Ehlinger on Wednesday, saying he must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole.

The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment.

The Republican from Lewiston resigned from the Idaho House of Representatives last year after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse.

Von Ehlinger has maintained that the sex was consensual.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right- Andre Nesby Woods Jr., Cortavius jahmal Woods.
Woman dies in Union Springs shooting, 2 men charged
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting
Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County

Latest News

Alabama Constitution
Voters asked to approve reorganization of Alabama’s constitution
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe
A Colorado hospital is caring for seven sets of twins in its NICU, which it says is a new record.
Colorado Children's Hospital sets new record with 7 sets of twins in NICU
Amos is Auburn High School's new patrol dog, and his job is to detect guns in schools.
Meet Auburn High School’s new safety patrol dog