Huntingdon to face off Linfield in season opener Saturday

The Huntingdon Hawks will start their first game of the 2022 football season on Saturday...
The Huntingdon Hawks will start their first game of the 2022 football season on Saturday against the Linfield Wildcats.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will start their first game of the 2022 football season on Saturday against the Linfield Wildcats.

The Hawks will host the Wildcats, who will travel to the capital city from McMinnville, Oregon.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

TIME: 6 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Samford Stadium, Montgomery

WHERE TO WATCH: Game is not available for on-air viewing.

