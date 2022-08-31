Advertise
Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery this week has prompted a homicide investigation.

Montgomery police say Frederick Mumpfield, 61, of Montgomery, was found critically injured in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

