‘She was a life-changer’: Man whose nursing home visits went viral remembers wife

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Till death do us part” was what John Kline vowed to his wife, Ann, almost 50 years ago, but he did not think he would outlive her.

“If you would have asked me 20 years ago, I thought she’s going to wind up taking care of me,” Kline said.

Kline went viral during the pandemic for serenading his wife through her window at John Knox Manor nursing home in Montgomery.

“I went to see her every day because I loved her,” Kline said. “It was never an effort.”

Once COVID-19 restrictions in nursing homes were eased, Kline continued to spend hours with his bride without missing a day, until she took her last breath.

“The night before and the afternoon before I’d been in there with my arm around her even though she was out of it,” Kline said.

Ann Kline lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Aug. 23.

“I’m sad,” he said, “And I live alone, so sometimes I just catch myself crying out loud.”

Kline mentioned his wife taught a single’s ministry at their church, saying that’s how they met and fell in love.

“She was a life-changer,” he said.

