Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Bicycle Club offers safety tips after cyclist dies in crash

The number of deaths from bicycle accidents has increased significantly over the last decade.
The number of deaths from bicycle accidents has increased significantly over the last decade.(wagm)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 74-year-old man in Elmore County died this week after he was hit while riding his bike.

It’s a reminder about bike safety for both riders and drivers. The number of deaths from bicycle accidents has increased significantly over the last decade.

“We hate anytime anything happens to somebody whether they be on a bike, car or motorcycle,” says Robert Traphan, President of the Montgomery Bicycle Club.

Traphan says sharing the road is a two-way street; both cyclists and motorists must respect each other. He reminds bike riders to be aware of their surroundings and take steps to make themselves more visible.

“Wear high visibility clothing, have lighting,” he said.

As for drivers of cars, Traphan says space saves lives. Alabama law requires drivers to give at least three feet of clearance when passing a bike.

“If a vehicle can pass us in the next lane, like they pass slow-moving traffic, that just gives us extra space to course correct if there’s debris or an obstacle in the road,” Traphan added.

The Montgomery Bicycle Club will hold its 20th annual Glassner Autumn Challenge. It focuses on cycling safety and awareness. The ride is named after Dr. Jim Glassner, a longtime supporter of cycling in Alabama. He was killed in a cycling accident 21 years ago.

This year’s ride is set for Oct. 22.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right- Andre Nesby Woods Jr., Cortavius jahmal Woods.
Woman dies in Union Springs shooting, 2 men charged
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting
Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County

Latest News

A Healthy You a Healthy Farm
Alabama gets federal funds to help rural farmers’ mental health
Birmingham police officers injured during chase, foot pursuit.
2 Birmingham police officers injured in pursuit, 18-year-old suspect charged in case
Montgomery police say a woman was shot in the 300 block of Shelley Lane on Aug. 31, 2022.
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Woman seriously injured in Montgomery shooting
Woman seriously injured in Montgomery shooting