Montgomery Bicycle Club offers safety tips after cyclist dies in crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 74-year-old man in Elmore County died this week after he was hit while riding his bike.

It’s a reminder about bike safety for both riders and drivers. The number of deaths from bicycle accidents has increased significantly over the last decade.

“We hate anytime anything happens to somebody whether they be on a bike, car or motorcycle,” says Robert Traphan, President of the Montgomery Bicycle Club.

Traphan says sharing the road is a two-way street; both cyclists and motorists must respect each other. He reminds bike riders to be aware of their surroundings and take steps to make themselves more visible.

“Wear high visibility clothing, have lighting,” he said.

As for drivers of cars, Traphan says space saves lives. Alabama law requires drivers to give at least three feet of clearance when passing a bike.

“If a vehicle can pass us in the next lane, like they pass slow-moving traffic, that just gives us extra space to course correct if there’s debris or an obstacle in the road,” Traphan added.

The Montgomery Bicycle Club will hold its 20th annual Glassner Autumn Challenge. It focuses on cycling safety and awareness. The ride is named after Dr. Jim Glassner, a longtime supporter of cycling in Alabama. He was killed in a cycling accident 21 years ago.

This year’s ride is set for Oct. 22.

